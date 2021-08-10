Soulard honors St. Louis' German heritage with Oktoberfest

The celebration opened Friday afternoon and continues Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Soulard’s Farmer’s Market Plaza is probably the only place in St. Louis this weekend where you can get a beer, a pretzel and a slice of German chocolate cake — and where there are as many beer stands as porta-potties.

Tom Gullickson, owner of 1860 Saloon and the Soulard Oktoberfest co-chair, said the event is very important to the neighborhood.

"At one time there were 17 breweries in the Soulard area, and 90% of them were from German immigrants," he said.

The two-day event benefits several organizations throughout the neighborhood.

"Our focus is beautification, neighborhood integrity and the historic code because this is a historic district. We help to govern buildings to make sure they live up to the historic code, working with city officials to make sure any development and construction complies with the historic code," said Jim Dallas, president of the Soulard Restoration Group.

Soulard School is one of the benefactors.

"The weather is going to be absolutely spectacular. It’s an odd thing for October, but we’re going to have beautiful, clear skies, moderate temperatures, lots of sunshine. So come on down and have a good time," said parent volunteer Annie Lehrer.

Larry Heugatter showed off some German engineering: his 1962 red and white Volkswagen truck.

“I thought it would be a good centerpiece for Oktoberfest,” said Heugatter. “Organizers thought it would be a good idea as well.”

Eric Bierman of Bierman Farms brought his mobile kitchen.

So what’s on the menu?

“Pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel in the deep fryers,” Bierman said, barking orders like a drill sergeant. “I got the griddle loaded with potato pancakes.”

Soulard Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.