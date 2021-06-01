‘The show will go on, it will be fun’| Soulard Mardi Gras celebration begins Wednesday

Soulard Mardi Gras organizers said they're eager to keep traditions alive in 2021

ST. LOUIS — A carnival in the age of COVID-19? Although, Mardi Gras celebrations may not look like years past, Soulard Mardi Gras organizers are eager to keep the tradition alive in 2021, but with everyone's safety in mind.

The annual weeks-long event will kick off Wednesday night with the 12th Night celebration.

The Board of Directors will meet virtually “to decide whether to order the commencement of Mardi Gras,” according to the event’s website. Every year the event includes skits and petitions, "heated" debates, a king cake demonstration and toasts to favorite Soulard businesses.

After 12th Night, the organizers will officially signal the start of Mardi Gras in Soulard.

It's the beginning of a very different celebration this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.

Organizers previously said, “If there was ever a time we all need a reason to celebrate, it’s now… but it will be different and it will be designed to protect public health and it will adhere to the latest safety recommendations from federal, state and local officials.”

Most of the events like the Shoebox Float Parade, Cajun Cook-Off and Purina Pet Parade will be virtual.

But some, like the Scavenger Hunt and Drive Thru Taste of Soulard, you will be able to attend in a socially distanced way.

The big Mardi Gras parade is usually held on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday. The Soulard website does not include the parade among its list of events.

For more information and to sign up for updates about the event, visit STLMardiGras.org.

The Soulard Mardi Gras website states events are set to begin Jan. 6 and go through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16.