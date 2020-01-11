Soulard Mardi Gras celebration to go virtual for 2021

Even though the celebration is still months away, organizers announced that the event would be mostly virtual, with a few exceptions

ST. LOUIS — Halloween wasn't even over Saturday night, but that didn't stop Soulard Mardi Gras organizers from making an announcement for the 2021 Mardi Gras celebration.

In an announcement event streamed live on Facebook, organizers revealed that favorites like 12th Night and the Purina Pet Parade will go virtual this year. Taste of Soulard will also look different, opting for a drive-thru event on Feb. 6.

A message on the Soulard Mardi Gras website said the organizers have been working with the city's health department and other city officials to put together a plan for the show to go on in some form.

"If there was ever a time we all need a reason to celebrate, it’s now," the message said. "So the show will go on—it will be fun, it will help you to connect with friends, but it will be different and it will be designed to protect public health and it will adhere to the latest safety recommendations from federal, state and local officials."

You can watch the announcement event on the Soulard Mardi Gras Facebook page.

For more information and to sign up for updates about the event, visit STLMardiGras.org.

The Soulard Mardi Gras website states events are set to begin Jan. 6, 2021 and go through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16, 2021.