Soulard prepares for Mardi Gras weekend

Planning on going to the Grand Parade? Here's what you need to know!

ST. LOUIS — Soulard is preparing for the annual Mardi Gras Bud Light Grand Parade and other festivities to return this weekend.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium and end at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The 2022 Grand Parade will feature floats, marching and riding Krewes and 15 million beads thrown into the crowd. This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s. Local artist Cbabi Bayoc is this year’s grand marshal.

It'll also be the last year beads will be thrown, organizers said, citing environmental concerns.

The parade was virtual last year due to the pandemic. Organizers are excited to bring it back to the streets.

Those looking to attend some of the Soulard Mardi Gras events need to know about COVID-19 protocols in place. All official indoor events will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. A photo ID will be need as well. Masks also will be required, per City of St. Louis health orders.

Organizers shared the following advice for revelers looking to go to the parade:

Dress warm!

Catch a ride, don't drive

If you're going with a group, have a meeting spot

Hydrate