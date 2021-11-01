Soulard Mardi Gras organizers warn of misinformation in 2021

COVID has forced Mardi Gras to look a lot different in 2021, but that isn't stopping some from spreading misinformation about the event

ST. LOUIS — In a normal time, St. Louis would be gearing up for one of the city's biggest celebrations of the year: Mardi Gras. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those celebrations will have to wait.

But that isn't stopping some from spreading misinformation about Mardi Gras in St. Louis in 2021.

According to verified organizers, a Facebook user falsely representing himself as Soulard Mardi Gras posted an event that the Mardi Gras Grand Parade would be taking place on Feb. 13, 2021.

There are no parades or mass-gathering events in 2021 because of the pandemic, and those saying otherwise online are spreading misinformation.

Organizers said they have come up with a calendar of Mardi Gras events for this year that will be safe, promote public health and be "mindful of obligations to the Soulard neighborhood and wider St. Louis family".

For verified information on Mardi Gras in St. Louis in 2021, you can follow official social media channels on Facebook @STLMardiGras, Twitter @STLMardiGras and Instagram @stlmardigras. Or visit STLMardiGras.org.