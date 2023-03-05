Assistant circuit attorney in Kim Gardner's office killed in crash on I-270

Judge Scott Millikan identified the assistant circuit attorney as James Heitman.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An assistant circuit attorney who worked in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office died after getting into a crash on Interstate 270 Wednesday evening.

Multiple sources confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the person who died in the crash worked in Kim Gardner's office. Judge Scott Millikan identified the assistant circuit attorney as James Heitman.

"He was a great young man, always professional and this is a terrible loss. Condolences to his family," Millikan said.

Heitman was assigned to General Felonies Unit and was assigned to Millikan’s division.

5 On Your Side obtained an email sent to all judges that said "ACA James Heitman was tragically killed in a car accident this evening. Please keep his entire family in your prayers."

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near Interstate 55 at around 5:30 Tuesday evening. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman said the crash in the southbound lanes of 270 resulted in a fire.

Two people were taken from the scene with injuries. One of the people injured in the crash died at an area hospital.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours while troopers with the highway patrol investigated. The highway has since reopened.