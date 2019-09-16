ST. LOUIS — A popular south city bar is closed until further notice after a shooting left three people injured Saturday night.

Police responded to Sasha’s on Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday where a man was shot and two others were hit by bullet fragments. The 36-year-old man is in critical condition. The two others were transported to hospitals and their conditions have not been released.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

They released the following statement on their Facebook Sunday afternoon,

‘Sasha’s on Shaw is sad to report a shooting. We have very little details at this point, as they are not being released to respect the victims’ family. Please contact the police department ASAP if you have any information concerning this horrible event. It is of the upmost importance. Sasha’s on Shaw will be temporarily closed until further notice as we help the victims, customers, employees, and our local authorities to our fullest extent.’

Many people shared their condolences on the post. A man that said he was there during the shooting said the Sasha’s staff acted very professionally during the incident. He said they comforted their customers during the scary situation.

