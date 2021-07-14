Bricks bury SUV after crashing into south St. Louis building

The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed two people who were inside the SUV got out before crews arrived and moments before the building collapsed onto the vehicle

ST. LOUIS — Two people escaped serious injury after crashing an SUV into a building that later collapsed.

Emergency responders were called at about 1 p.m. to Arsenal Street and South Compton Avenue, which is in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

A fire truck that was first on the scene arrived to find an SUV buried under a pile of bricks. The entire front half of the vehicle was smashed in by debris from the building.

The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed two people who were inside the SUV got out before crews arrived and moments before the building collapsed onto the vehicle they were just in. The fire department’s Collapse Rescue Task Force used equipment to pull the SUV out from under the rubble. Crews then used the ladder truck to position themselves at the top of the building to knock down any loose bricks, to help make the scene safer.

The two people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their injuries weren’t urgent or life-threatening, fire officials said.

No other information about the crash or the victims has been released.