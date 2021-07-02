South Roxana chief remembered as selfless mentor to young firefighters

Todd Werner, 48, died after suffering a major heart attack. He had served as South Roxana Fire Chief since 2013 and joined the department in 1996.

SOUTH ROXANA, Illinois — South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner, a longtime first responder and community leader, died Thursday after suffering a major heart attack a few days earlier, the city administrator reported.

Werner had been visiting his mother in Wood River on Sunday night when he had the heart attack. He was 48 years old when he died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Werner joined the South Roxana FD in 1996. He was elevated to fire chief in 2013.

"To know Todd is to understand he was born into public service," City Administrator Bob Coles said. "He was the epitome of selfless service to his community."

Werner was on the Chouteau Township Board, the Village South Roxana Board and had served as a South Roxana Police officer.

He was a role model to the younger firemen in the department.

"He called them his children and mentored them as if they were his own," Coles said.