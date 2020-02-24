SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A 6-year-old girl died after a two-car accident in Illinois Sunday evening.

Illinois State Police responded to an accident at Route 111 and Broadway Avenue in South Roxana around 6:40 p.m.

The accident happened near Casey’s General Store. Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged car and red pickup truck.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the accident.

No other details have been made available.

