3 adults injured after car crashes into apartment in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured Tuesday after a car crashed into an apartment complex in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the crash happened at a complex in the 4600 block of Ridgewood Avenue at around 10:45 a.m.

In a tweet, the fire department said three adults were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One of the adults was critically injured, another was seriously injured and a third was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Building Division are on the scene of the crash to investigate.