Fire inside south county business spreads to hundreds of tires

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — Thick black smoke and big flames poured out of a south St. Louis County tire shop Wednesday afternoon after a fire sparked inside the business.

The fire started inside Mac’s Used Tires, located at 13116 Tesson Ferry Road, in Mehlville.

Mehlville Fire Chief Brian Hendricks told 5 On Your Side a car was running inside one of the bays and somehow the car caught on fire. The flames quickly spread to an area where upwards of 200-300 tires were stored.

The tires on fire led to heavy smoke and large flames that could be seen from a distance.

Luckily, Mehlville firefighters didn’t have to go far to respond – Mehlville Fire Protection District Station 4 is right across the street from the tire shop. Firefighters were able to quickly move their trucks and equipment in a position to help get the fire under control.

One worker was inside at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely.

A 5 On Your Side photographer at the scene shared a photo that shows some light-colored smoke still spilling from the building, which looks to be a loss. A side wall was destroyed, the roof appears to be gone and black ash is covering the inside walls.

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.