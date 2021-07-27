St. Louis couple helps rescue several people from burning homes

Everyone was able to make it to safety after a house fire spread to neighboring homes in south city

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis couple helped rescue several people after a fire at a vacant house spread to other nearby homes late Monday night.

When fire crews arrived in the 7600 block of Vermont Avenue, they saw a house fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to three other neighboring homes. The house where the fire started was vacant and ended up being a total loss.

Two of the other homes suffered moderate damage and a third home suffered minor damage.

Thomas and Jessica Stephens live nearby and saw the smoke. They went to two of the homes and helped everyone get to safety.

“Nobody would answer so we kicked the door in, argued with the people for about 10 minutes to convince them and got them out of the house,” Thomas Stephens told 5 On Your Side. “My wife went up to the other house, got everybody out, went inside and got their animal, their cat.”