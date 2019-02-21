SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – South Technical High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a request from law enforcement. .

'UPDATE: We were notified that the lockdown was canceled at 1:05 p.m. School operations have resumed as normal. Students who returned to their home schools should remain there today, and students at South Tech will have regular dismissal.'

Police have not said why they requested the school to go on lockdown.

The school shared a message on their Facebook around 12:30 p.m.

‘South Technical High School has been placed on lockdown due a request from law enforcement. The issue has nothing to do with the school and students are safe. However, any students arriving late for afternoon classes (after 11:50 a.m.) were not allowed to enter the building and were returned to their home schools. We will keep you updated as new information becomes available.’

The principal said police were looking for a suspect, but have not said why.