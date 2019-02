ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All southbound lanes of Missouri highway 367 near New Jamestown Road in north St. Louis County were closed Tuesday night after a fatal crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. The highway patrol said one of the drivers was going the wrong way when the crash happened.

The highway patrol is still working to get more information. As of 8:30, the road was still closed for the investigation.