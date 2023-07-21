2 Illinois boys reach second round in 'USA Mullet Championship'

Bohdi Fisher moved on to the second round in the USA Mullet Championship.

MILLSTADT, Ill — Two local Illinois boys are competing in the USA Mullet Competition.

Three-year-old Bohdi Fisher, from Millstadt, and 7-year-old Jax Lalk from Columbia are in the top 100 famed mullets for the second round. Contestants range from one to 12 years old in the second round.

Jax is all business in the front with his 'Mississippi Mudflap', while Bohdi's rocking a party in the back with his 'Swayze Special'.

Donations are encouraged but not required in order to vote. Money raised supports Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit organization that helps provide mortgage-free, accessible homes for wounded veterans. So far, the event has raised $96,000.

Round two voting and donations are underway and will be open through Monday, July 24.

'Swayze Special'

Bohdi Fisher competed against 320 other mullets in the age group of one to four-year-olds in round one. He was one of 34 mullets in his age group chosen to move on to round two in the competition. Fisher ranked 17th in the first round, capturing 1,015 votes and over $300 in donations.

Fisher's contest page reads, "My mullet parties hard in the back, stares you down in front, and my sides are clean and easy. All the others can contest, but the Swayze Special is the best! That’s hard core. That’s what I’m for, the boy you adore."

'Mississippi Mudflap'

Jax Lalk competed against hundreds of other mullets in the 5-8 age group in round 1.

Lalk's contest page reads, "It all started 2 years ago when he wanted hair long enough to flow out the back of his hockey helmet. At the time, his oldest brother had a mullet which was one influence, then of course Morgan Wallen was another— so as soon as his hair was long enough to curl up in the back, the Mississippi Mudflap was born!"

