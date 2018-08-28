BLAIRSVILLE, Ill. — Cemeteries are supposed to be sacred places where we visit and pay respects to our loved ones. But a Southern Illinois family feels violated.

They said someone stole a bench they placed next to their sister's grave.

They bought the bench for Megan Fann’s grave in Blairsville about six months ago, so they had somewhere to sit when they visited her. Fann died by suicide in 2011.

Her family noticed the bench was gone about a week ago.

“It was sickening to think that somebody would go and steal something from the deceased. I don't understand why somebody would want to do something like that. There's no real purpose to that,” Fann’s sister Amy Batson said.

It’s a concrete bench on a concrete platform, so Batson thinks more than one person has to be involved. It has the inscription: "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure."

Batson shared her story on Facebook and it clearly struck a nerve. Eight thousand people have shared her post, and she said people in other states have reached out to say they're sorry this happened.

She's hoping someone will recognize that bench and she'll be able to get her bench back.

