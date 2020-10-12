Southwest Airlines expands service at Lambert

Southwest will offer new service to Long Beach, California, and Jacksonville, Florida, in March of 2021

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is expanding service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March of 2021.

Southwest will offer new service to Long Beach, California (LGB), and Jacksonville, Florida (JAX), daily. The new service will begin March 11.

Southwest’s schedule also includes increasing and returning service to the following:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) goes from two flights to three daily

STL to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) goes from one flight to two daily

Suspended service to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) returns with two daily flights

STL service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) returns as a daily flight

Service to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) returns on Saturdays

“We are thrilled that Southwest plans to add these new destinations for our passengers,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “This schedule shows Southwest Airlines is committed to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and we are playing an important role as the airline increases its overall schedule.”

From March 11 to April 11, Southwest has scheduled 82 departures daily (Sunday through Friday) with 78 departures on Saturdays. The airline’s schedule from April 12 to Aug. 16 rises to 106 departures daily with 103 on Saturdays.

With the new schedule, Southwest will serve 47 destinations from March 11 through April 11 and 53 destinations from April 12 to Aug. 16, according to a press release.