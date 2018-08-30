ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines is expanding its international service for the 2019 spring break travel season from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

In a press release, the airline said in its latest schedule, extending bookings from March 7 to April 7, it added two new Caribbean markets with Saturday service from St. Louis to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Both routes are still pending final governmental approvals, according to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The airline is also re-starting seasonal service in March 2019 to West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturdays and Charleston, South Carolina on Sundays.

“The expansion of scheduled international service shows the continued strength of St. Louis as a destination and as a connecting airport for Southwest Airlines,” said St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson. “The international destinations are in addition to strengthening frequencies and schedules to several other cities on the Southwest schedule.”

