GREENE COUNTY, Mo — Greene County Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts was found dead last night after he radioed his car had been washed off the road.

KY3 in Springfield reports that Roberts was responding to a 911 call in Fair Grove and his car was swept off the road into the Pomme de Terre River off of Highway AA.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking all to keep Deputy Roberts' family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Photo courtesy: Springfield News Leader

