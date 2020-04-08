Police: 27-year-old accidentally shot himself in Spanish Lake

St. Louis County police said a suspicious death investigation is underway, but believe his death is from the accidental discharge of a gun

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in Spanish Lake at 1:21 p.m.

Officers treated the man's wounds until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an email, a St. Louis County spokesperson said the investigation so far has revealed the incident is potentially the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm. A handgun was recovered from the immediate vicinity of the victim.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.