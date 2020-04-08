Police: 27-year-old accidentally shot himself in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in Spanish Lake at 1:21 p.m.
Officers treated the man's wounds until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In an email, a St. Louis County spokesperson said the investigation so far has revealed the incident is potentially the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm. A handgun was recovered from the immediate vicinity of the victim.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.