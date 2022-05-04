Special grand jurors slam St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Disciplinary Counsel deal following Greitens case

Seven of 12 grand jurors wrote a letter to the presiding judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit asking for stiffer penalties on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

ST. LOUIS — Three years after they indicted one of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s investigators, seven special grand jurors are outraged to learn Gardner will not be facing more serious charges for her actions during the case, according to a letter obtained by the I-Team.

The special grand jurors wrote a letter to Judge Rex Burlison on April 12 – one day after Gardner appeared before a disciplinary panel to agree to a 40-page stipulation with the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in which she admitted that her office withheld evidence from Greitens’ defense attorneys.

In it, they asked Burlison to forward their concerns to those making a decision about Gardner’s discipline after the Chief Disciplinary Counsel recommended Gardner get a reprimand for her conduct with no suspension or revocation of her law license.

"We are extremely disappointed in the joint stipulation," the jurors wrote. "We urge you to consider much stronger disciplinary action in this case."

At issue are notes taken during an interview with Greitens’ mistress, Gardner and Tisaby that were not given to defense attorneys. The grand jury indicted Tisaby, a former FBI agent, in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering after spending eight months investigating it.

“Our work exposed us to activity and behaviors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that we considered are disturbing and certainly unethical," they wrote. "What we observed was not inadvertent nor inconsequential but was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence; neither of which is acceptable behavior for a person holding this public office."

The letter continued: “The individual we indicted was accused of many crimes, however, he was a private citizen. In our opinion, Ms. Gardner’s offenses were markedly worse. As a lawyer sworn to uphold the law and as a public servant voted to the city’s highest prosecutorial office, her behavior should be beyond reproach. Yet her disregard for the law, as detailed in both the Special Grand Jury indictment as well as in the ethics charges, is reprehensible. Our assignment as jurors was to investigate the indicted but our efforts revealed Ms. Gardner’s illegal prosecutorial misconduct to the point that we believed her actions were was likely indictable as well. The fact that an ethics review was pending suggested gave us hope that Ms. Gardner would indeed face severe and appropriate consequences.”

A spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Court said Burlison did not respond to the letter from grand jurors, or forward it along as requested as it would be “highly inappropriate and irresponsible” to do so.

The three-member disciplinary panel that heard Gardner's testimony in April will send a report to the Missouri Supreme Court, which has the final say over discipline Gardner will face. Traditionally, the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel's recommendations are upheld.

"A strong message must be delivered in this case," the grand jurors wrote. "If not, we can only feel our time and energy were wasted."

5 On Your Side has reached out to Gardner's office for comment but has not heard back as of 5 p.m.