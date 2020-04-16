ST. LOUIS — Natural gas utility Spire announced it's committing up to $500,000 in matching donations for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commitment is a partnership with United Way, Spire said in a press release. Spire will match the expected first-year contributions of new and increased pledges through its DollarHelp program.

"Now managed through the United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills," the release said.

“We live and work in the communities we serve,” said Spire Customer Experience Vice President Christopher Gagliano. “These are uncertain times for everyone, but when our communities are down, we lift each other up. That’s what DollarHelp is all about.”

There are several ways you can take part in the DollarHelp program:

Enroll online at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com and select "DollarHelp" from the menu.

Check the red box on your Spire bill

Give a one-time donation here

Spire Customers who are affected by the pandemic and need help paying their gas bills can go to spireenergy.com/relief or call 1-800-887-4173.

