Spire of St. Louis church collapses onto road below during severe weather

ST. LOUIS — No one was injured after the top of a church spire fell onto the street below in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood during severe overnight storms.

Firefighters were called to Centenary United Methodist Church near the intersection of Pine and N 17th Streets at around 2 a.m. While the region was under a severe thunderstorm warning, the roof of the spire was thrown onto Pine Street.

Firefighters said none of the cars parked on the street or the parking lot were hit by debris.

According to tweets from the department, firefighters on the scene used thermal imaging cameras and a drone to ensure there was no fire or additional structural damage that posed an additional threat.

While #STLCity was under a Severe #Thunderstorm Warning with possible winds up to 60/70 mph, the Centenary United Methodist Church’s spire collapsed onto Pine St.



Firefighters said the damage appeared to be caused by the strong winds associated with the storm.

The storm also caused power outages around the St. Louis area. According to the Ameren outage map, about 45,000 customers in the greater St. Louis area were without service as of 8:45.

Two lines of storms blew into the St. Louis area late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The first brought up to tennis ball-sized hail in west St. Louis County and heavy downpours in other parts of the region before 10 p.m. but did not contain as strong of winds.