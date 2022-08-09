Spire suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for customers affected by flash flooding

There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers.

ST. LOUIS — Spire is voluntary suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for St. Louis and St. Charles area customers who were impacted by recent flash flooding, the natural gas utility announced Tuesday.

There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers.

In addition, Spire said it was donating $15,000 to The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis.

“So many lives were touched by the floods, and we want to take action to help,” said Scott Carter, Spire Missouri President, in a press release. “We know that getting back on your feet during any devastating and unanticipated event can take some time. That’s why we want to ease the burden our customers and communities are facing.”

Spire is offering rebates and financing options to help customers affected by the floods replace their natural gas appliances. For more information, customers can reach out to Spire’s customer service specialists at 800-887-4173.

Also this week, the flooding that struck the St. Louis area from July 25 to 28 was officially approved as a major disaster, giving flooding victims access to federal funds to help with damage.

The move makes FEMA's individual assistance program available to eligible residents of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

The programs can help flooding victims with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of lost or damaged belongings and vehicles as well as other qualifying expenses.