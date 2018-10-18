ST. LOUIS — Something is coming to 5 On Your Side that will be sure to get you into the Halloween spirit.

We set out to explore the most haunted places in the St. Louis area. Not your typical "haunted houses" with costumed actors trying to scare you, but the places in town with real haunted histories.

Each day this week we'll release a new "Spooky St. Louis" episode on YouTube for you to check out.

The demise of the Lemp family and their brewery remains a mystery. For many years, the family ran a very wealthy empire. Then, tragedy repeatedly struck. There were multiple deaths of family members inside the Lemp Mansion. The brewery's fortunes decayed until the year 1919 when prohibition forced the Lemp operation to permanently close. In the year 1922, the brewery, which had once been valued at $7 million and consumed ten city blocks, was auctioned off for $588,500. The remaining Lemp family members had vacated the mansion, but some still believe their spirits remain.

