'Spring Sidewalk Sale' hopes to provide Dutchtown small businesses a boost from pandemic

'The event has gone well so far. I'm so glad because we all just want to get back to living'

ST. LOUIS — "I'm so glad it's going well. Friday we had an excellent turnout," Cheryl Herris said.

On a sunny, spring day, Cheryl Herris set up her two shops outside in Dutchtown with two goals in mind.

"First, we got to get back to living. We all want our lives back. Also, I felt like we needed to be spotlighted a little more in the area, but these events are really for all of the businesses in our Dutchtown district, " Herris said.

Herris organized the "Spring Sidewalk Sale" on Meramec Street, where she owns a resale clothing store and a boutique.

The idea: allow small-business owners to spread out, down three blocks, and sell their goods. Everything from clothing, shoes, food and more.

"We also have insurance agents out here reaching out to people. We have a church giving out masks, so it's a variety of information that we are sharing," said Herris.

It's her way of helping her fellow business owners, many of whom are African American, bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Herris had to close her clothing store for four months.

"It was rough. I'll say sales went all the way down to about 20, 30 percent. It was a big fall," she recalled.

"This event today really helps us. I mean, because of the pandemic we were a lot slower," Lucy Hannegan said.

Hannegan says the sidewalk sale gave her 12-year-old Twice Blessed Resale Shop a much-needed boost.

"I just think it's nice that Cheryl put this on. People are really being proactive and doing more to promote the businesses on our street," Hannegan said.

Shoppers loved the sweet, affordable deals.

"This is wonderful what they're doing. It doesn't get any better than that. I got a pair of new, blue jeans with the tags still on them for just $10," said Dutchtown resident Linda Blanton.

More than two dozen businesses will participate in the two-day event.

Herris calls it a win-win for the small-business owners, shoppers and their South City area.

"We gained a lot of new customers so far. This is a very bright day," Herris said.

The Spring Sidewalk Sale will continue Saturday.