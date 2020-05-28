SSM Health collecting cloth masks to distribute to the disadvantaged and vulnerable

The masks can be dropped off from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health is collecting cloth face mask donations that it said it will then distribute to disadvantaged and vulnerable people across the St. Louis region.

The masks can be dropped off from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the SSM Health Corporate Office at 10101 Woodfield Ln. in St. Louis.

The health system said it wants to make sure that every person in the community who needs a mask has one. It will begin distributing the masks this week.

"The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends cloth masks should be worn when social distancing is hard to maintain, such as at grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations," SSM Health said in a press release. "But for the disadvantaged and vulnerable, having a cloth mask may not be easily accessible leaving them and others at more risk for community spread of COVID-19."

Those who plan to donate are asked to practice social distancing at the drop off location.

"Support is appreciated and accepted in all sizes – from individuals to large corporations – and reflects the generosity and support that we have long seen in St. Louis," SSM Health said.

For more information on how to make cloth face masks, visit the CDC website.