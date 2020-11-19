No visitors allowed at SSM Health as COVID-19 cases surge

The health care system said it is suspending visitors throughout its care sites beginning on Nov. 20

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health will put tighter restrictions on visitors as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The health care system said it is suspending visitors throughout its care sites beginning on Nov. 20 due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

This comes as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continues to report record numbers of hospitalizations and admissions throughout the St. Louis area.

Beginning Nov. 20, no visitors will be allowed except under certain circumstances including:

End-of-life situations

When a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Obstetrics patients in hospitals will be allowed one visitor.

Obstetrics patients in Medical Group offices will be allowed one visitor on their first and 20-week ultrasound appointments only.

Pediatric patients in community hospitals are allowed one or two parents or guardian visitors.

Pediatric patients in clinics may be accompanied by one adult and no other siblings can attend.

Pediatric patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, who have been admitted to the hospital or are having surgery may have two visitors; all others may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

COVID and patients under investigation for COVID will still be under a strict, no visitors policy.