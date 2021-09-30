3,000 SSM Health employees to get pay increase

The new minimum wage will go into effect Oct. 10

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of SSM Health employees are about to get a pay boost. The hospital system announced on Thursday it will implement a new minimum wage of $15 an hour. The new rate will go into effect on Oct. 10.

That means increased pay for nearly 3,000 SSM Health workers across its four-state system. SSM employs nearly 40,000 employees in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve,” said Laura S. Kaiser, president and CEO of SSM Health in a press release. “As a leading employer in each of our communities, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace – which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”

Mercy Hospital made a similar move last month. Mercy added an extra $18 million to its budget annually, which raised more than 6,000 workers' pay to $15 an hour. It's also now the starting wage for new Mercy employees.

The Mercy pay increase went into effect on Sept. 19. Current workers will see an increase in their paychecks as early as Oct. 8. Workers who received the increase included housekeepers, food service, transportation, pharmacy, medical and lab workers.