SSM St. Charles employees hold candlelight vigil for community

ST CHARLES, Mo. — SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles stepped outside for a candlelight vigil on Thursday night amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees wanted to "come together with the community in prayer, reflection and to express their deep gratitude for the support the public has shown them over the last few difficult months."

Employees, local clergy and members of the community gathered in the parking lot of the St. Joseph Hospital around 7:30 on Thursday night.

Two physicians also provided some live music for the crowd.