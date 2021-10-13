Missouri teachers' personal information was vulnerable on state website in security flaw exposed by St. Louis newspaper

The vulnerability was first discovered this week by the Post-Dispatch, which then alerted state officials about the issue, they reported.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The personal information of teachers across Missouri was stored on the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), leaving it vulnerable, according to Governor Mike Parson and reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch who discovered the security flaw.

The vulnerability was first discovered this week by the Post-Dispatch, which then alerted state officials about the issue. Reporters said the flaw was “in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.” State officials took down the pages involved Tuesday after it was brought to their attention.

Then, DESE sent out a news release Wednesday that said a hacker got the records of three teachers, getting access to their Social Security numbers.

The Post-Dispatch disputed the state’s characterization of the incident as a hacking in an updated story Wednesday night, defending their actions.

“In reality, the Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability and confirmed that the nine-digit numbers were indeed Social Security numbers. The paper then told the department that it had confirmed the vulnerability with three educators and a cybersecurity expert,” the newspaper reported.

“But in the press release, DESE called the person who discovered the vulnerability a ‘hacker’ and said that individual ‘took the records of at least three educators’ — instead of acknowledging that more than 100,000 numbers had been at risk, and that they had been available to anyone through DESE’s own search engine,” the Post-Dispatch continued.

Governor Mike Parson addressed the security issue in a news conference Thursday morning.

He said getting access to the SSNs involved a multi-step process. The newspaper explained the personal information wasn’t “clearly visible nor searchable on any of the web pages, the newspaper found that teachers’ Social Security numbers were contained in the HTML source code of the pages involved.”

The Post-Dispatch said it worked to expose the flaw to protect more educators. The governor said the person responsible will be held accountable.

“This individual is not a victim. They were acting against a state agency to compromise teachers’ personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet,” Gov. Parson said.

The governor said state officials are working to strengthen their security and fix the flaw discovered by the Post-Dispatch.

“The state is owning its part and we are addressing areas in which we need to do better than we have done before,” he said, adding that the state plans to take legal action against the paper and its company.

