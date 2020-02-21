ST. LOUIS — After months of financial and legal problems, the new CEO of St. Alexius Hospital said he is hopeful the hospital can be successful.

St. Alexius Hospital filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in December 2019 following months of unpaid bills.

The hospital has campuses in the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

CEO Sonny Saggar said while there are some great hospitals in the St. Louis area, he encourages patients to consider St. Alexius for treatment.

"I think we are known in our community to be a caring place," Sagger said. "We do have the poorest community. We have the highest number of uninsured people and we still look after them. We will not turn anyone away. Everyone is welcome ... insurance, no insurance, underinsured, we won't turn anyone away."



Last year, the Missouri State Board of Nursing had concerns over the hospital's Lutheran School of Nursing.

The board cited problems with license exam scores, staff turnover and funding.

Saggar said the hospital has the money to keep the school open.

Judge removes CEO of firm that owns St. Louis hospital ST. LOUIS - A bankruptcy judge on Thursday removed the CEO of Americore Holdings, which owns St. Alexius Hospital in south St. Louis, and asked for a trustee to operate the company. A Chapter 11 trustee will be appointed in the coming days.

