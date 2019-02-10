ST CHARLES, Mo. — A movie theater known for its $1 movies is out of service after an overnight fire.

Firefighters from Central County Fire and Rescue responded to St. Andrews Cinema around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, but the theater was damaged.

Manager, Tristan Ratterman, shared on his Facebook the fire was started by an electrical issue. Ratterman said the lobby is ruined and the entire building was severely damaged by smoke.

He said no word on when the movie theater will be back open.

