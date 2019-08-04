ST ANN, Mo. — The St. Ann Police Department has canceled the 'Endangered SILVER Advisory' for Gerald Pleasant. He was found safe in St. Ann, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in St. Ann are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living center Sunday night.

Gerald Pleasant walked away from the St. Ann Assisted Living Center on 10441 International Plaza at around 7:30 Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Police said he is about 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and slippers. He has a goatee and glasses and might be wearing a blue blanket. He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000 or dial 911.