ST ANN, Mo. — Police in St. Ann are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living center Sunday night.

Police said Gerald Pleasant walked away from the St. Ann Assisted Living Center on 10441 International Plaza at around 7:30 Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Police said he is about 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and slippers. He has a goatee and glasses and might be wearing a blue blanket. He also suffers from dementia.

Police said he might be trying to visit a relative on North 4th Street in St. Ann.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000 or dial 911.