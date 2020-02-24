ST ANN, Mo. — The St. Ann police department issued an endangered silver advisory for John M. Nolan, 65.

Police said Nolan left his home on the 3700 block of St. Monica on Monday at 4:00 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Nolan has Alzheimer's Disease, according to a press release from police.

He 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue collard shirt, gray sweater, gray dress socks, one black shoe and one tan shoe.

Anyone who has information about Nolan is asked to call 911 or the St. Ann police department at 314-427-8000.

