ST. ANN, Mo. – A St. Ann police officer is in the hospital after she was involved in a car accident Monday morning.

Police said the officer was on her way to check on another officer who wasn’t answering his radio on a traffic stop. She had her lights and siren on at the intersection of Ashby and St. Charles Rock Road when someone ran into her. The light turned red as she was going through the intersection and the other drivers’ light turned green.

Chief Jiminez said there are no charges expected in this incident because he said it was an honest mistake.

The officer’s condition is not known.

