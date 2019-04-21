ST. ANN, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for Shirley Ann Lane. Lane is 70, about 5'7" in height, 100 lbs, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Lane walked away from her residence of 3715 Colonia Ave, in Northwoods before 7:00 Sunday morning. Her family was sleeping at the time and is unsure of what she is wearing, but she is known to primarily wear black and white clothing. Lane suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.

