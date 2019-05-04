ST. ANN, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 63-year-old Linda Marie Henry. She was last seen at a home in the 4300 block of Oakridge Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Henry is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair with red braids, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweater, light blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.