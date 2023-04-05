St. Charles, Ameren must reach agreement on access to wellfield within 21 days, EPA says

Environmental Protection Agency test results revealed an Ameren substation was the source of the water contamination.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving the City of St. Charles and Ameren 21 days to reach an agreement for entry by Ameren representatives to investigate and work on the Elm Point Wellfield.

In a letter, the EPA is asking for entry by representatives of Ameren to access St. Charles property "for the purposes of investigating and responding to environmental conditions at this location."

The letter states Ameren needs access to St. Charles property for monitoring existing and future wells and performing work to protect them.

The City of St. Charles has shut down six of its seven wells since October 2022 due to traces of 1,2-dichloroethene and vinyl chloride.

To combat a drinking water shortage, the city has been purchasing millions of gallons of water daily from the City of St. Louis instead of producing its own at a lower cost.

EPA test results revealed an Ameren substation was the source of the water contamination and said the electric company would be required to clean it up.

The EPA announced it was directing Ameren to conduct additional cleanup work as part of a 2018 agreement. The EPA said Ameren needed to perform cleanup pilot studies to reduce contaminants, look into different courses of action to keep the contamination from happening and work with St. Charles to address the city's water supply needs while the fixes are being developed and implemented.

In the letter, the EPA said the city and Ameren have been working on negotiating access for the last few months, but they have not agreed upon access.

As a result, the EPA is giving both parties 21 days to reach an agreement: