ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The seasons are changing rapidly, especially now that cooler weather is headed our way after the heat is on its way out. Do you have enough clothes in the closet for your kids this fall?

This weekend, you're in luck; there's a huge sale happening in St. Charles to help buy your children what they need. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Just Between Friends is holding a two-day event which will offer 50 to 90% off of name-brand clothes, toys, and even strollers.

"This is the craziest thing. We love to say that we have never bought my kids new toys," said Gretchen McDaniel, owner of Just Between Friends. "They have all used toys it comes straight from the sale."

The public sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. However, there is also a half-price resale running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday night. There is a cost to shop, only $3, and shoppers are asked to sign up for the event ahead of time.

The sale is located at the Lamborghini Athletic Centre, found at 49 Lawrence Street in St. Charles.

