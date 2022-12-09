St. Charles businesses hit by flash flooding on the mend after weeks long cleanup

Sugarfire St. Charles open for barbeque after weeks long clean up in the wake of historic flooding in St. Louis area in July.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has been following Sugarfire Smoke House in St. Charles and Elm Point Animal Hospital since July's flash flooding left a wake of debris to clean up.

Both businesses had mountains of muck to wash out.

For Sugarfire, their work was close to a remodel.

For the animal hospital, it was an auxiliary basement boarding and grooming area that was a total loss.

"I'd say it's probably not a high priority," Dr. Daniel Lange, who works at the animal hospital, said. "...just because it's a small part of the clinic...".

The basement area is a small part of the clinic, but a handy part when winter rolls around, Lange said his office has lots of room.

"We have a lot of boarding upstairs that wasn't affected by the flood, so we're fine," Lange said. "We just hope by the holidays we can be back up with the 30 runs or so we have here."

About a five minute walk from the veterinarian's office is Sugarfire. After a few weeks of work, they are back up and running, ready to serve their full menu.

"This is really close to our house," a Sugarfire fan told 5 On Your Side. "We only live about five minutes down the road so we just waited on the repairs."