ST CHARLES, Mo. — The City of St. Charles has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and Riverfest celebration due to the coronavirus.

The Riverfest celebration was scheduled for July 3 and 4. The event usually includes live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and fireworks.

“Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s events and festivities,” St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said on the city's Facebook page.

“Planning for these events would be happening right now, and it’s just too difficult to make commitments without knowing what this summer will bring," he said. "We understand that this is a wonderful time for our community each year to get together to celebrate, but we have to look out for the best interest of everyone in our City. We look forward to the celebration next year.”

