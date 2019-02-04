ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles turned 250 years old this year and the city decided to celebrate with a trusty companion.

Starting April 1, statues of Lewis and Clark’s dog, Seaman, started popping up around the city.

Historians believe Merriweather Lewis bought Seaman for $20 in Pittsburg while he was waiting for the boats to be completed for their journey, according to the city’s website.

RELATED: 250 fiberglass birthday cakes ring in St. Louis' birthday

The 3-foot-tall statues have been put up in various locations across the city.

Click here to view a map of locations so you can visit Seaman, take pictures and post them to social media using #stc250.