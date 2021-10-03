St. Charles City-County Library announces reopening date for buildings

During pandemic, readers have had virtual access, but now shelves of books will be available to browse

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles City-County Library plans to reopen its buildings to the public Monday, March 22, enabling visitors to return to a favorite pastime: browsing the stacks for a good read.

Hours for most branches will remain Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Following CDC guidelines, all library staff will wear masks, and customers ages 5 and older must do the same. The library can provide a mask if you don’t have one.

Library branches have been open for technology appointments, tax appointments and virtual programs, and items have been available for curbside or drive-up checkout.

“Even though we’ve been providing library materials to our customers, we know that doesn’t replace the browsing experience," said Library Director Jason Kuhl. "So we’re especially happy to begin offering in-building general library services again.”

Customers still will be able to access virtual classes and events, and they can use "myLibrary at Home" resources online 24/7 at myLibrary.org.