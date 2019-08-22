ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The lake at Indian Camp Creek Park in St. Charles County will be closed for about a week after concerns about blue-green algae in the lake.

Ryan Graham with the St. Charles County Parks Department said the lake was closed Wednesday after a woman walking around the lake took pictures of what she thought was blue-green algae.

Graham said the woman sent the photos to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which contacted the St. Charles County Health Department. Graham said the health department then contacted the Parks Department, which took three water samples and closed the lake as a precaution.

Graham said experts with the parks department did not think it was blue-green algae, and the lake has never had blue-green algae in the more than 20 years since the park opened.

Graham said it should take about a week to get the test results, but he was hoping to expedite the process to get the lake back open.

The closure does not affect Indian Creek.

See the St. Charles County Parks Facebook page for updates.

St. Charles County Parks Update as of 8:35 p.m.: Late this afternoon, the St. Charles County ... Parks Department closed the lake at Indian Camp Creek Park for water testing due to a report from a citizen who thought they observed blue-green algae.

