St. Charles County dog parks to reopen June 3

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department will reopen off-leash dog parks on June 3.

The department said pet owners and their “furry friends” will need to practice social distancing and adhere to several other new guidelines while visiting the parks.

The parks that are reopening include:

Off-Leash Dog Area at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD in Defiance

Off-Leash Dog Area at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive in Wentzville

Off-Leash Dog Area at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring

The following health and safety measures will be implemented:

Social distancing is required. If you notice this rule is not being followed, please call the ranger duty phone at 636-713-4394.

Do not enter if you or your dog are ill.

Wearing face coverings is encouraged.

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer before entering the park and after leaving is encouraged.

Arrive, play and leave – please do not congregate.

Refrain from petting dogs that do not belong to you.

No outside toys or balls are allowed.

The new regulations will be posted on the entrance gates of the off-leash areas and at the information areas of the parks, according to a press release. All dogs are required to have current vaccinations and licenses before entering the parks.

The dog parks will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset.