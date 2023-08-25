Emergency bill would hire contracted dispatchers to help answer 911 calls in St. Charles County

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the plan is only a stop-gap measure as the county works to hire more dispatchers.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders will consider an emergency bill to hire contracted dispatchers to help answer 911 calls while the county works to bring in more hires.

An emergency bill being introduced before the county council Monday night would authorize the county to contract with Moetivations, Inc., a company that offers public safety support services, to provide certified 911 dispatchers to relieve short-staffing.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, who announced in a Friday release that he would support the bill in front of the council Monday, said it is only a stop-gap measure as the county works to hire more people.

The county's 911 system is currently 10 dispatchers short of its full staff of 44 positions, with four recently hired dispatchers in training, his office said.

“This is a proactive step,” Ehlmann said in a statement. “Our response times have not been affected. We’ve been able to maintain our standards — and we want to keep it that way.”

Ehlmann's office said the plan would authorize the county to hire eight contract dispatchers for six months at a cost of about $518,000, compared to the $369,000 it would cost to pay regular county employees working for that same period. The funding would come from the county's Emergency Communications Fund.

Though the contract would initially be for six months, the proposal would allow it to be extended for two additional three-month periods if needed.

The bill is sponsored by Council Chair Terry Hollander.

“It would help prevent burnout among dispatchers working overtime and maintain our staffing requirements," Hollander said in a statement. "We try to fill these positions, but when we can’t, we overwork the people who are there.”