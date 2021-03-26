St. Charles County police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officer

The officer was not injured in the shooting

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by police in St. Charles County early Friday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to Castlio Elementary School on Dingledine Road for a report of a troubled man armed with a gun.

After an officer arrived at the scene, he made contact with the man who then pointed a gun at the officer, police said. In response, the officer fired his gun, hitting the man.

Police said the officer administered life-saving aid until emergency responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured during the incident.