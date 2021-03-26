St. Charles County police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by police in St. Charles County early Friday morning.
At around 2 a.m., police were called to Castlio Elementary School on Dingledine Road for a report of a troubled man armed with a gun.
After an officer arrived at the scene, he made contact with the man who then pointed a gun at the officer, police said. In response, the officer fired his gun, hitting the man.
Police said the officer administered life-saving aid until emergency responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured during the incident.
Police did not release any additional information about the shooting. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.